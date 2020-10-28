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[Streamed live on Oct 28, 2020] CuttingEdge: People Are Determined To Vax Inject You, Time Is Running Out.
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20 views • October 29, 2020
CuttingEdge: People Are Determined To Vax Inject You, Time Is Running Out.
It is not about your vote in is not about your health. It is about your compliance and the powerful slow cooking you into a corner to take this toxic cocktail
The Puritan Barn Thanksgiving Celebration and Meet and Greet Link is also in the description below https://www.eventbrite.com/e/puritan-...
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
#PURITANDEFENSE: https://puritandefense.com/
#CascadiaCutlery: https://cascadiacutlery.com/
MIDNIGHT RIDE https://youtu.be/pc70g6mpGDI
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
FOJC Radio YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
FOJCRadio Ministry News & More:
https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbclid=IwAR0pYzLnIdrLe005aZd0cgaedVoka1I1JgTPcgd9yuOyVjvyDFJRZ-VacI8
- New FOJC Ministry Address and Phone after Nov 13th - FOJC Radio
David & Donna Carrico
P. O. Box 671
Tell City, IN 47586
812-836-2288
Email: [email protected]
Skype: Carricos2
#RemnantRestoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
news, current events, politics, government, CuttingEdge, NYSTV
It is not about your vote in is not about your health. It is about your compliance and the powerful slow cooking you into a corner to take this toxic cocktail
The Puritan Barn Thanksgiving Celebration and Meet and Greet Link is also in the description below https://www.eventbrite.com/e/puritan-...
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
#PURITANDEFENSE: https://puritandefense.com/
#CascadiaCutlery: https://cascadiacutlery.com/
MIDNIGHT RIDE https://youtu.be/pc70g6mpGDI
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
FOJC Radio YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
FOJCRadio Ministry News & More:
https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbclid=IwAR0pYzLnIdrLe005aZd0cgaedVoka1I1JgTPcgd9yuOyVjvyDFJRZ-VacI8
- New FOJC Ministry Address and Phone after Nov 13th - FOJC Radio
David & Donna Carrico
P. O. Box 671
Tell City, IN 47586
812-836-2288
Email: [email protected]
Skype: Carricos2
#RemnantRestoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
news, current events, politics, government, CuttingEdge, NYSTV
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