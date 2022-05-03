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The last 5 Minutes
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82 views • May 03, 2022
A bit a delayed message about the last 5 minutes of this world
Was planned to post it a week earlier in April 2022
Imagine we would know that we have 5 minutes left until this world will fall apart (at least in the way we know it)
What will the people do?
The message might be available on my website one day:
https://bindernowski.com/category/messages/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Was planned to post it a week earlier in April 2022
Imagine we would know that we have 5 minutes left until this world will fall apart (at least in the way we know it)
What will the people do?
The message might be available on my website one day:
https://bindernowski.com/category/messages/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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