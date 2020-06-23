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Episode 104 - The Truth About Vote by Mail
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5 views • June 23, 2020
Recently, House Democrats voted on a Coronavirus relief package which included establishing national mail-in voting. President Trump opposed the idea on Twitter and all hell broke loose for a few news cycles.
This issue is another example of the long game that progressives have been playing for over a century. It's just another chip in the armor formerly known as the Constitution.
This issue is another example of the long game that progressives have been playing for over a century. It's just another chip in the armor formerly known as the Constitution.
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