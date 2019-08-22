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What happened to Charlene Downes?
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12 views • August 22, 2019
CHANNEL 5 - True Crime Documentary Series following the disappearence of 14 year old Charlene from her home in Blackpool in 2003 with unprecendented access to Charlene's friends, family, suspects and police.
The information the police received would unveil what was considered to be Britain's first grooming gang scandal.
Despite the strength of evidence, a suspect claimed he was only accused due to racism and a long-running vendetta against him by a member of the police force.
Feeling let down by the system, the family continued campaigning for their missing daughter. But with Blackpool awash with rumours about Charlene's home life before she went missing, nothing was what it seemed.
#CharleneDownes #Blackpool #StopCSE #TheMurderofCharleneDownes
The information the police received would unveil what was considered to be Britain's first grooming gang scandal.
Despite the strength of evidence, a suspect claimed he was only accused due to racism and a long-running vendetta against him by a member of the police force.
Feeling let down by the system, the family continued campaigning for their missing daughter. But with Blackpool awash with rumours about Charlene's home life before she went missing, nothing was what it seemed.
#CharleneDownes #Blackpool #StopCSE #TheMurderofCharleneDownes
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