Fr. Murray - ‘Pope Francis has not upheld the Catholic faith’
‘Catholic bishops and faithful of the world have to tell the Holy See, 'We do not believe that immorality is blessable, and therefore we reject this innovation,’’ the New York priest said. ‘This innovation of a blessing of what’s immoral will not stand.’

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fr-murray-fiducia-supplicans-pope-francis/

