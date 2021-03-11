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This Revolutionary Computer Is About to Change The World for Good
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170 views • March 11, 2021
Google published a paper very recently with a claim that the quantum processor they have developed and to which they gave a name Sycamore, solved a specific computing problem in 200 seconds that would have taken the world’s best supercomputer 10,000 years to solve.
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