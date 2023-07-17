YOU HAVE TO BE COMPLETELY BRAIN DEAD AT THIS POINT TO NOT GET WHAT'S HAPPENING!

😂😂😂I LOVE the effect of #Censorship!😂😂😂
It was on ONE PLATFORM, in 3 minutes it'll be on FIVE MORE!
Mirror of removed YouTube video by @ENDOFTHEBEGINNING
Video is gone, channel link: https://www.youtube.com/@ENDOFTHEBEGINNING
Removed in less than 8 hours!
YOU are the only carbon these people wish to eliminate!
Should I disappear, follow me here
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
Social Media
GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503
Minds: @conservativethinking https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/
Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw
Please "Like" and share the information if you found it useful.
If you feel so inclined you can support the channel: at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.