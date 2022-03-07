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Russia returns to Gold standard!!
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196 views • March 07, 2022
Russia returns to Gold standard!! The DEATH to the OLD FINANCIAL SYSTEM is unfolding PUBLICLY. The government will abolish the VAT (tax) on bullion — when purchasing gold bars or other precious metals from a bank, the 20% current tax on top of its value will not apply.
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