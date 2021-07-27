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Linda S. Nelson - The Blueprint For 2 Americas
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31 views • July 27, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Linda S. Nelson is joining us.
Linda is the author of 2 America’s a book that answers the question I’m hearing a lot these days which is how did we get here? Linda graduated university with a BA in English literature and an “awakening”. She was a self proclaimed university feminist turned pro-life advocate. She is an educator, wife, mother and successful business woman. Linda’s awakening continued after university with a series of lectures on the humanist manifesto and its affects on education. It’s is her hope that as you read 2 America’s you will walk out of the dark into the light and begin to see that the social change being pushed upon us is all apart of the humanist manifesto. Get more information on Linda at https://www.2americas.net/
Please welcome Linda S. Nelson to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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#LindaS.Nelson #BlueprintFor2Americas #HumanistManifesto #Virus #Covid #Mask #Lockdown #Socialism #Marxism #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #LifestyleMatters
Linda is the author of 2 America’s a book that answers the question I’m hearing a lot these days which is how did we get here? Linda graduated university with a BA in English literature and an “awakening”. She was a self proclaimed university feminist turned pro-life advocate. She is an educator, wife, mother and successful business woman. Linda’s awakening continued after university with a series of lectures on the humanist manifesto and its affects on education. It’s is her hope that as you read 2 America’s you will walk out of the dark into the light and begin to see that the social change being pushed upon us is all apart of the humanist manifesto. Get more information on Linda at https://www.2americas.net/
Please welcome Linda S. Nelson to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
🤝 - Today's Show Is Brought To You By www.NaturallyInspiredCoffee.com
(Organic, Fair Trade Coffee, Tea, Gift Baskets And More)
- 🤝
❤️ - You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community - ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ - Become A Member At - ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#LindaS.Nelson #BlueprintFor2Americas #HumanistManifesto #Virus #Covid #Mask #Lockdown #Socialism #Marxism #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #LifestyleMatters
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