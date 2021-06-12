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Bashar al-Assad was demonized by MSM, he actually resisted the invasion of Syria by Islamic terrorists [Chinese subtitle] 敘利亞總統阿塞德被主流媒體妖魔化，他實際上抵抗了伊斯蘭恐怖份子對敘利亞的侵略
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13 views • June 12, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈"The Syrian people have said no to western imperialism" - Richard Medhurst for RT〉，頻道「RT」，2021年6月2日，https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXI6m6di9V8
原影片出處：〈"The Syrian people have said no to western imperialism" - Richard Medhurst for RT〉，頻道「RT」，2021年6月2日，https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXI6m6di9V8
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