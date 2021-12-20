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My Two Cents
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The dollar is currently worth about two cents of its original value. The last time this happened (back in 1787), there was an economic reset . . . and the push to institute a new Constitution and new government. As the oligarchs are pushing for a "convention of states" to create a new constitution, could history be repeating itself?
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presente
Get Trumpworld at trumpworld.thenewamerican.com here and use promo code TRUMP25DN for 25% off!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presente
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