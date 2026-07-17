Jonathan Emord, CDC Nominee Won't Betray "The Science, "Fauci Probe, Kimberly Overton & Amy Whitlock, Patient Advocacy, Lyme Disease Options - The RSB Show 7-16-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, CDC Nominee, "The Science, "Fauci Probe, COVID Injury Reform, Medicare Overhaul, Kimberly Overton & Amy Whitlock, Patient Advocacy, Iridium Metallicum, Lyme Disease Options, Cholesterol Triglycerides, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-cdc-nominee-fauci-probe-regarding-covid-covid-injury-reform-medicare-overhaul-kimberly-overton-amy-whitlock-iridium-metallicum-lyme-disease-caller-of-the-day-cholesterol-ques/