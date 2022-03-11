Miles Guo: What does it mean for President Biden to propose the digital dollar for the first time?

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3/10/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: What does it mean for President Biden to propose the digital dollar for the first time? Citizens of the New Federal State of China who are unvaccinated and own the Himalaya Coin are going to show the world the image of the new Chinese who are respectable, peaceful, law-abiding, and trustworthy just like the fellow fighters at the front line of the Ukraine rescue operation. The CCP cannot represent the Chinese people