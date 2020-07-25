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Democracy Down: Raw Files - James Corbett, "The Corbett Report"
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103 views • July 25, 2020
IN THIS INTERVIEW, we sat down with Investigative Journalist and the Founder of "The Corbett Report", James Corbett. James is one of the best independent, alternative investigative journalists alive today. He operates on the principle of "open source intelligence" and provides podcasts, interviews, articles and videos that are thoughtful, properly sourced and exceptionally enlightening and entertaining.
We talked about a deep range of fascinating subjects from eugenics to trans-humanism, consciousness, voluntaryism and more. If you're not familiar with "The Corbett Report" yet, prepare to go down a rabbit hole after watching this one.
We talked about a deep range of fascinating subjects from eugenics to trans-humanism, consciousness, voluntaryism and more. If you're not familiar with "The Corbett Report" yet, prepare to go down a rabbit hole after watching this one.
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