Joe Oltmann Untamed | Co Host Tommy Carrigan Guest Gabe Eltaeb | Peace Deal,Democratic Socialism

Patriots, rev up for a fiery Monday on Joe Oltmann Untamed with co-host Tommy Carrigan as we reclaim Columbus Day from the left's cancel crusade—celebrating the explorer who braved the unknown, conquered lands like his era's warriors, and unlocked the New World! Trump's Middle East deal: Israel-Hamas peace deal seals Phase One—hostages freed, 1,900 Palestinians released, ceasefire locked in, and IDF pulling back amid aid floods. Netanyahu hails Trump as Israel's ultimate ally, pushing for the highest Israeli Award.
Crank the volume as we unleash Gabe Eltaeb—a comic legend who's inked Batman, Green Lantern, Star Wars, and Man of Steel since the '90s Image boom, now co-creating All-American Lawman with Dean Cain! This truth warrior joins Tommy and me to share how woke culture poisons creativity, turning heroic tales into political propaganda. We'll grill Gabe on his DC walkout, the shift from imagination to messaging, and why comics need a moral reboot—his self-taught rise and Rippaverse revolution will arm you against the cultural rot. If you've raged over stories stripped of soul, Gabe's insider fire will light your path!
Storm into Democratic Socialists' lair—well-funded DSA pushing free rent, buses, and Zohran Mamdani's crime-softening madness, laced with illegal foreign cash! Expose Antifa as no "idea"—from laser-blinding helicopters in Portland to Chicago ambushes, they're Democrat shock troops. Videos reveal their terror. Join and Watch Today.
