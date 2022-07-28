Official Documents suggest Monkeypox is a coverup for damage done to Immune System by COVID Vaccination resulting in Shingles, Autoimmune Blistering Disease & Herpes Infection https://expose-news.com/2022/07/26/monkeypox-coverup-covid-vaccine-immune-system-damage/

Do you not find it curious how in the space of 50 years, monkeypox has never really gotten off the ground outside of a couple of countries in Africa, but then within two years of the alleged emergence of Covid-19, monkeypox is suddenly in every Western nation and being hyped up by public health authorities and the mainstream media?

Even the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has just overruled the World Health Organization and single-handedly declared monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

If you don’t find any of the above curious then you won’t want to read this because you may miss the latest episode of BBC News at 6 pm. But if you do, you may or may not be surprised to find that evidence suggests the alleged monkeypox outbreak could actually be a result of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

How?

Well, it has something to do with herpes, shingles, auto-immune blistering disease and the fact that Covid-19 vaccination greatly damages the natural immune system.