Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 20 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! . Tonight's message: GOD HAS A CONTROVERSY IN THE LAND! LIFE OR DEATH? DEATH YOU CHOSE, DEATH YOU SHAll HAVE!Our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will deliver a Noah Prophet Word of Judgment from Yeshua and analysis from His Hebraic perspective!1. YESHUA will be observing at every person in America today to see if you know enough of His Word to stand for righteousness.2. YESHUA has a GREAT CONTROVERSY IN THE lAND OF AMERICA!! Come to the table of Yeshua to find out what they are?3. What are some of the things that God says HE HATES that we are doing now to confirm we are the last day Noah generation.4. A confirming Word of Judgment from another End-Time Prophet of Yeshua where Adonai is speaking to us America as HE sees us!!5. THE CAll FOR REPENTANCE IS BEING MADE BEFORE YESHUA SENDS HIS HAMMER OF CORRECTION! THEN, YOU WIll REPENT, BUT WIll IT BE TOO lATE?!6. The Return of Yeshua and Rapture VERY ClOSE, CONTINUING SANCTIFICATION OF THE REMNANT BRIDE OF YESHUA.7. God's end-time purposes take precedence at this hour in every nation for ALL SCRIPTURE MUST, WILL AND IS BEING FULFILLED. SO HE ALONE PUTS UP AND TAKES DOWN KINGS IN EVERY NATION INCLUDING AMERICA!! I ALONE AM YAHWEH! I RULE OVER THE AFFAIRS OF MEN AND YES, EVEN YOU AMERICA!!7. YESHUA IS APPROACHING!! CAN YOU HEAR THE ROAR OF HIS THUNDERAND THE MANY WATERS OF HIS VOICE! BEHOLD THE BRIDEGROOM COMETH BRIDE OF YESHUA, MAKE READY! BUT TRYING BY FIRE FIRST!MARANATHA! SHAlOM!Supporting videos of the messageSupporting video-Things that God sees!More evidence of the msg and What hath God said!