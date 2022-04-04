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Russian Federation at UN Security Council: The Azov Battalion and other Ukrainian radicals are blocking civilians from leaving via blackmail, violence, and intimidation.
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40 views • April 04, 2022
Russian Federation at UN Security Council:
The Azov Battalion and other Ukrainian radicals are blocking civilians from leaving via blackmail, violence, and intimidation.
Citizens attempting to leave Mariupol were shot on sight by nazis.
They are using citizens as human shields.
One testimony here:
https://t.me/PepeMatter/8647
"They are scared that once these people are free they will tell the truth about the actions of Ukrainian radicals."
The Azov Battalion and other Ukrainian radicals are blocking civilians from leaving via blackmail, violence, and intimidation.
Citizens attempting to leave Mariupol were shot on sight by nazis.
They are using citizens as human shields.
One testimony here:
https://t.me/PepeMatter/8647
"They are scared that once these people are free they will tell the truth about the actions of Ukrainian radicals."
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