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Alternative Health Outlawed in Infrastructure BIll Build Back Better Fries Us With 5g
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40 views • August 28, 2021
Tax takers are spinning it saying we need to fix muh roads. But what they really want to do is take 56 billion dollars and enhance the #5g they already have. Also they going to put doctors in charge of writing prescriptions for most #vitamins minerals and supplements. The doctor will not even see you unless you took the #vaccine #buildbackbetter Stop #censorship by joining me on alternative sites.
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https://rumble.com/register/Strontiummilks/
https://www.minds.com/Reup/
https://odysee.com/@StrontiumMilks:1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TfBZXSstb9Au/
https://rumble.com/register/Strontiummilks/
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