BTC CRASH ALERT ! 5.3 Theory. May 2024. CryptoCrewUniversity

May 2024 Crash Alert. 5.3 Theory. CryptoCrewUniversity. What should you do? Listen to Steve. Hedge your portfolio to avoid any catastrophic loss. Look at the charts with Steve and discover the patterns.
FULL PRESENTATION: WARNING: EVERYONE IS WRONG ABOUT BITCOIN 100K - THIS HAPPENS INSTEAD.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbrNsBa6ylA
HOW TO IDENTIFY CRYPTO MARKET PHASES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6K5jojcYy4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zVby1AGTcg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.