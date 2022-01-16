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Christian Video Vault: 'Gods' of the 'New Age' (Original Classic) [15.01.2022]
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140 views • January 16, 2022
100% Proof The 'New Age' Movement Is Satanic! [Aug 10th, 2021] https://www.bitchute.com/video/UFPaBo9QxGOw/
So What is 'New Age'?
Yoga, Chakra, Meditation, Third Eye Chakra, Mindfullness, Spiritualism, Numerology, Karma Or Reincarnation, 'Channeling' Spirits, 'Ascending' to Godhood, 'Aliens', Tarot cards. Astrology and Astrological cycles and the Age of Aquarius, Healing, Theology, Cosmogony and Cosmology, Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Blockchain (One World Order = One World Currency) The New Age is essentially about the search for spiritual and philosophical perspectives that will help transform humanity.
Russian Satanist Helena Blavatsky in the late 19th century. In her books 'Isis Unveiled' (1877) and 'The Secret Doctrine' (1888), Blavatsky claimed that her Society was conveying the essence of all (ONE) world religions, and it thus emphasized a focus on comparative religion...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Age#Religion,_spirituality,_and_esotericism
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Gods of the New Age (Original Classic) - This classic film explains why more than 60 million Americans have been led to Eastern mysticism, exchanging the certain hope of salvation for the hopeless cycle of reincarnation. Gods of the New Age reveals: Why thousands of churchgoers have begun to believe the lies first told by the serpent in the Garden of Eden. Why yoga, meditation, psychological therapy and self-help are turning millions to a pagan worldview. How the west is being intentionally evangelized by eastern mystics and New Age visionaries.
231 views Jan 15, 2022
Christian Video Vault
9.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Tix1t6wUU9A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
So What is 'New Age'?
Yoga, Chakra, Meditation, Third Eye Chakra, Mindfullness, Spiritualism, Numerology, Karma Or Reincarnation, 'Channeling' Spirits, 'Ascending' to Godhood, 'Aliens', Tarot cards. Astrology and Astrological cycles and the Age of Aquarius, Healing, Theology, Cosmogony and Cosmology, Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Blockchain (One World Order = One World Currency) The New Age is essentially about the search for spiritual and philosophical perspectives that will help transform humanity.
Russian Satanist Helena Blavatsky in the late 19th century. In her books 'Isis Unveiled' (1877) and 'The Secret Doctrine' (1888), Blavatsky claimed that her Society was conveying the essence of all (ONE) world religions, and it thus emphasized a focus on comparative religion...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Age#Religion,_spirituality,_and_esotericism
--
Gods of the New Age (Original Classic) - This classic film explains why more than 60 million Americans have been led to Eastern mysticism, exchanging the certain hope of salvation for the hopeless cycle of reincarnation. Gods of the New Age reveals: Why thousands of churchgoers have begun to believe the lies first told by the serpent in the Garden of Eden. Why yoga, meditation, psychological therapy and self-help are turning millions to a pagan worldview. How the west is being intentionally evangelized by eastern mystics and New Age visionaries.
231 views Jan 15, 2022
Christian Video Vault
9.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Tix1t6wUU9A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
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