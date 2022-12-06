The Jewish Mafia Rules the World

Many Jewish writers have objected that a number of writers and authors confuse the term Khazarian Mafia by amalgamating it with the Jews. But, the fact remains that in context of the modern history, collective interests and present phenomena of the world, it is very difficult to differentiate between these two entities.
Khazarian Jewish Mafia’s Cognitive Dissonance is Bringing About Its Demise
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/khazarian-jewish-mafias-cognitive-dissonance-bringing-sajjad-shaukat
Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/hidden-history-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia-ian-hannaford?trk=pulse-article
