The Jewish Mafia Rules the World
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago
Many Jewish writers have objected that a number of writers and authors confuse the term Khazarian Mafia by amalgamating it with the Jews. But, the fact remains that in context of the modern history, collective interests and present phenomena of the world, it is very difficult to differentiate between these two entities.

Khazarian Jewish Mafia’s Cognitive Dissonance is Bringing About Its Demise
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/khazarian-jewish-mafias-cognitive-dissonance-bringing-sajjad-shaukat

Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/hidden-history-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia-ian-hannaford?trk=pulse-article

Mirrored - MediaGiant

mafiajewishkhazarian

