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'You May Never Eat a TWIX Again After Seeing This Video...'[02.11.2021]
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91 views • November 03, 2021
Note: Satanic LGBTQIA+ 'Woke' Witchcraft Predictive Programming & Social Engineering in Plan sight..
- 'We come for your Children'
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Predictive Programming (mkultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
22,679 Views nov 2, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 116K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lNDiFcd-mXo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
- 'We come for your Children'
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Predictive Programming (mkultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
22,679 Views nov 2, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 116K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lNDiFcd-mXo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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