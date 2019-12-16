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15 LIES SINGLE MOMS TELL | Redonkulas.com
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28 views • December 16, 2019
This week we're rebutting an old eHarmony article called "15 Reasons to Date a Single Mom." It should've been called "Please God Don't Let Us Die in Poverty!" Get ready for the ass pain.
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Original article: http://www.eharmony.com/dating-advice...
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Buy "Bachelor Pad Economics" on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Bachelor-Pad-E...
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Original article: http://www.eharmony.com/dating-advice...
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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