Oblivion: A New Adventurer's Travelogue and the Tale of the Mad Minotaur

***Note: Epilepsy warning at 17:09***





Enjoy my brief travelogue for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, featuring a tour of a few portions of Cyrodiil, and the Tale of the Mad Minotaur.





Although this 2006 game is now dated in many ways, Oblivion is still well-remembered to this day, probably more than most games from the same time period, proven by the recent Oblivion Remastered and soon-to-come Skyblivion. Amidst all the examples of freakish characters and potato faces, low situational awareness, glitches, and in some ways a world with very little depth, Oblivion was in so many other ways a very solid game, fairly revolutionary, with amazing artwork and scenery, wildlife, NPC's you could have (simple) conversations with, a robust magic system, and many other great features, that were then far multiplied by the subsequent sea of mods.









The Story Behind the Story:

This video recreation was filmed with Oblivion Game of the Year Edition, and without any mods applied. The story it's based on occurred in about 2011. While the specifics are different, and probably less dramatic than what's depicted here, the general story was what I experienced, combined with part of my own life story. When I came upon the minotaur it really did look like a scripted event, like it was part of some quest. I was using one of the overhaul mods--Oscuro's Oblivion Overhaul or maybe Maskar's Oblivion Overhaul, doing away with level scaling, making it so that I could encounter creatures far above my level when on a low level, and low-level creatures when I was on a high level (Oblivion's level scaling system is usually the biggest complaint I hear about the game, so I would recommend one of the mods that improves this feature for new players).





The believe minotaur was very high level, randomly placed near Bruma, and I'm thinking the mod, which randomized to some degree the sizes and attributes of individual Oblivion creatures, also increased the size of the minotaur. I believe I died and had to reload, probably several times, before finally vanquishing it.





In future playthroughs I went to see if the minotaur was there--thinking it might be something that had originally been programmed by Bethesda at that location near Bruma--but I have never found it again. Nevertheless, I basically view this story as Oblivion canon today, at least for me.





One way or another this is an awesome game, and if you've never played it you should definitely give it a try. Just try not to get pulled too far into oblivion . . .





Thank you to Bethesda for making this wonderful game!

Video made with Kdenlive. Credits for the thumbnail to DeepAI.org and Krita, and thank you for watching!