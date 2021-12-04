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Ian Jacklin & Raul Rodriguez in. Delete The Elite Episode 7
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3 views • December 04, 2021
Delete The Elite Episode 7: Freemason False Flag Gun Grab (We Told You It Was Coming), #CONvid1984 Book Release, And The Mind-Body Connection to Dis-Ease…
The Ferrari of health books. Again you don’t get fat, cancer, diabetes etc… you do them. Stop doing them and here’s how. Alkaline. Dr. Robert O Young’s pH Diet & Mindset. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0898F51P7
Good thing I wrote this when I did. This book could also be called I cure eating too much shit disease or got shit injected in to my arm. Not feeling well? Got cancer or some other form of acidosis? Dr. Bernardo's alkaline protocol is in here along with everything else important for getting well. I Cure Cancer: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1097512436
My latest book is out! ConVid 1984: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M9H1765
Ian's video intro to ConVid 1984:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/13wNTsoHKg0Z/
The Ferrari of health books. Again you don’t get fat, cancer, diabetes etc… you do them. Stop doing them and here’s how. Alkaline. Dr. Robert O Young’s pH Diet & Mindset. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0898F51P7
Good thing I wrote this when I did. This book could also be called I cure eating too much shit disease or got shit injected in to my arm. Not feeling well? Got cancer or some other form of acidosis? Dr. Bernardo's alkaline protocol is in here along with everything else important for getting well. I Cure Cancer: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1097512436
My latest book is out! ConVid 1984: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M9H1765
Ian's video intro to ConVid 1984:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/13wNTsoHKg0Z/
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