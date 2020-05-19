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The List No One Dared Publish! Here’s What Covid Is Really Doing To Us...Wait Until Wave 2!
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3727 views • May 19, 2020
Since January I have been warning that if Covid-19 lockdowns were enforced we would witness an economic depressions unlike we have ever seen before, one that would exceed that of the Great Depression. As it turns out, this is exactly what is happening. Here are ten numbers that reveal all Hell is breaking loose economically…
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