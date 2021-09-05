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Пситеррор после вакцинации! Нано-чипирование уже отработанно!
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1279 views • September 05, 2021
Доклад доктора юридических наук, доцента Галины Петровны Лозовицкой «Поражающее действие оружия, основанного на новых физических принципах: проблемы его выявления и доказывания» 15 августа 2021 года на "круглом столе" РУСО «Чипизация населения России. Плюсы и минусы. Анализ и предложения» (из серии «Народосбережение в эпоху цифровых трансформаций»). Заседание проходило в онлайн-формате.
Видео публикуется с разрешения Г. П. Лозовицкой
Видео публикуется с разрешения Г. П. Лозовицкой
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