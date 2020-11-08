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"The American Election Will End In An Absurd Manner, It Will Be Beyond Your Imagination" Miles Guo, 9/23/20
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296 views • November 08, 2020
On September 23, 2020 Chinese exiled billionaire and Steve Bannon confidante Miles Guo predicted that the "US Election Would End in An Absurd Manner." This is only a clip of my upcoming video explaining my beliefs as to why Hunter Biden was allowed out of 'rehab' and escorted his wife and young son on stage last night to the fake Joe Biden victory speech in Delaware. The rest of the video will be out shortly, but I wanted to give this clip it's own video as it is quite prophetic and astonishing. And the fact that he made the video prediction on September 23rd (9/23) Revelation 12 is very interesting and will be discussed in my main video, once I post it.
According to Miles Guo: "So as you can understand for President Trump, lots of the things he cannot say it out loud officially yet, because that equals the declaration of war! Because by American law, they must declare war. Also,the election is coming, and the Associate Justice nomination, the timing of the war declaration is crucial.
It will be an absolutely different warfare. The American election will end in an absurd manner, it will be beyond your imagination. The process of taking down the CCP, will be an absolutely phenomenal and historical warfare. Total unrestricted and political warfare, A combination of the decapitation strike and kinetic warfare. It is going to be the first time ever in human history, it is going to be quaternity. Well, I am sure you guys know better than me, I will leave it there."
Related link:
The American election will end in an absurd manner, It will be beyond your imagination–EST 09/23/2020 Miles Guo
https://gnews.org/528926
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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According to Miles Guo: "So as you can understand for President Trump, lots of the things he cannot say it out loud officially yet, because that equals the declaration of war! Because by American law, they must declare war. Also,the election is coming, and the Associate Justice nomination, the timing of the war declaration is crucial.
It will be an absolutely different warfare. The American election will end in an absurd manner, it will be beyond your imagination. The process of taking down the CCP, will be an absolutely phenomenal and historical warfare. Total unrestricted and political warfare, A combination of the decapitation strike and kinetic warfare. It is going to be the first time ever in human history, it is going to be quaternity. Well, I am sure you guys know better than me, I will leave it there."
Related link:
The American election will end in an absurd manner, It will be beyond your imagination–EST 09/23/2020 Miles Guo
https://gnews.org/528926
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda @
soundcloud.com
https://soundcloud.com/global-agenda-24-hours
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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