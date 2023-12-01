COP28 Adopts “Climate Justice” Wealth Redistribution Scheme

World leaders meeting this week at the COP28 Climate Summit endorsed a scheme to establish and fund a global climate justice fund. Doc Burkhart and I will provide the details later in today’s TruNews. First, however, World War 3 fighting resumed today in Gaza as Israel resumed bombing residential neighborhoods, killing scores of babies and children. The fighting restarted shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed Israel.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/1/2023





