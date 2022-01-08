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Save the Kids march - 8 January 2022
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53 views • January 08, 2022
This Saturday in Melbourne the focus was on saving our kids. The following Monday the jab rollout for children from 5 years to 12 years was supposed to start. I am really hoping that NOT one parent lets their kids into this danger. We had a good march and felt that given that we are still in holidays (Australian summer) that the number walking was good. The more people more chance that mainstream news will be forced to report the event. Please pray that our kids remain safe and this whole covid narrative explodes into a thousand pieces.
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