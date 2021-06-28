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Global Health News Ep. #38 | 15+ Ways to Fight Disease Naturally
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98 views • June 28, 2021
Thank you for joining us for Episode #38 of Global Health News, Truth That Matters with Ty & Charlene Bollinger!
This week in global health, we are doing something a little different. Instead of covering current events, we wanted to bring you some practical natural remedies to common illnesses.
For those who have gut issues, an acidophilus probiotic can benefit you and can even fight E.coli (which is now in vaccines). If you're suffering from heart issues or poor circulation, you may want to try cayenne pepper. This natural remedy for high blood pressure can act quickly, as our friend discovered.
Thyroid issues can be combated with natural iodine. Did you know that 97% of those in the United States are iodine deficient? You will want to be careful about where you source your iodine—check out our favorite brand from the video! http://bit.ly/detoxaiodine
Now that we are into the summer months, you may be suffering from bug bites or stings. One remedy for these is plantain leaves. Plantain can react remarkably quickly too! Also, don't forget to try some of the natural ways to repel insects!
Are you looking for the best natural remedies for Type 2 diabetes? Chromium can help insulin transport glucose into the cells—find out which chromium GTF we use. Another treatment is cinnamon, which can lower blood sugar and increase your sensitivity to insulin. Watch the full video to discover even more ways to fight diabetes.
The anthocyanins found in cherries can help arthritis. They have an anti-inflammatory effect and can also be found in other red and purple fruits like strawberries and blueberries. Another option is turmeric!
Learn how to deal with various infections, including MRSA and the flu. Manuka honey, sovereign silver, and elderberries can help fight off these insidious infections.
And finally, we go over natural ways to fight cancer and learn Ty's favorite protocol! For even more natural remedies, check out this article on natural remedies [http://bit.ly/alternatives-to-chemo], or check out our latest documentary series "Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA" for 140+ natural protocols [http://bit.ly/EM-documentary-series].
If you enjoy this video, please share with your friends and family!
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: http://bit.ly/quiz-health-killer.
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Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
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--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
This week in global health, we are doing something a little different. Instead of covering current events, we wanted to bring you some practical natural remedies to common illnesses.
For those who have gut issues, an acidophilus probiotic can benefit you and can even fight E.coli (which is now in vaccines). If you're suffering from heart issues or poor circulation, you may want to try cayenne pepper. This natural remedy for high blood pressure can act quickly, as our friend discovered.
Thyroid issues can be combated with natural iodine. Did you know that 97% of those in the United States are iodine deficient? You will want to be careful about where you source your iodine—check out our favorite brand from the video! http://bit.ly/detoxaiodine
Now that we are into the summer months, you may be suffering from bug bites or stings. One remedy for these is plantain leaves. Plantain can react remarkably quickly too! Also, don't forget to try some of the natural ways to repel insects!
Are you looking for the best natural remedies for Type 2 diabetes? Chromium can help insulin transport glucose into the cells—find out which chromium GTF we use. Another treatment is cinnamon, which can lower blood sugar and increase your sensitivity to insulin. Watch the full video to discover even more ways to fight diabetes.
The anthocyanins found in cherries can help arthritis. They have an anti-inflammatory effect and can also be found in other red and purple fruits like strawberries and blueberries. Another option is turmeric!
Learn how to deal with various infections, including MRSA and the flu. Manuka honey, sovereign silver, and elderberries can help fight off these insidious infections.
And finally, we go over natural ways to fight cancer and learn Ty's favorite protocol! For even more natural remedies, check out this article on natural remedies [http://bit.ly/alternatives-to-chemo], or check out our latest documentary series "Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA" for 140+ natural protocols [http://bit.ly/EM-documentary-series].
If you enjoy this video, please share with your friends and family!
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: http://bit.ly/quiz-health-killer.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-site
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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