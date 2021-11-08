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Speaking Truth To Power | James O'Keefe and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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50 views • November 08, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3635/speaking-truth-to-power-james-okeefe-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3635-speaking-truth-to-power-james-okeefe-and-stefan-molyneux

The investigative journalism of James O’Keefe and Project Veritas has rippled through the halls of power, exposing corruption, dishonesty and fraud. James O’Keefe joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss his evolution as a journalist, being significantly influenced by Andrew Breitbart, what his undercover work reveals about the mainstream media, how his values influence his decisions, when people are more afraid of social ostracism than death and his recent teachers union expose.

James O’Keefe is an award-winning journalist and the founder and President of both Project Veritas and Project Veritas Action, non-profit organizations dedicated to investigating corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in both public and private institutions. O’Keefe is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “Breakthrough: Our Guerilla War to Expose Fraud and Save Democracy.”

Website: http://www.projectveritas.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/OKeefe-Breakthrough

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy