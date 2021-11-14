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URGENT DR PETER MCCULLOUGH CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE VAXX HALT
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430 views • November 14, 2021
URGENT DR PETER MCCULLOUGH CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE VAXX HALT
https://rumble.com/vp7qh3-urgent-dr-peter-mccullough-calls-for-immediate-vaxx-halt.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
We have a disease a mental one. The evidence points to those who are testing positive are the vaccinated. This seems to be an illness in that those who keep testing themselves seem to be the vaccinated as if obsessed at becomomg negative. The PCR doesn't work FACT! and it is a vicious circle. Why should the sane and well people be affected by government decisions which are based upon lie after lie, ie statements with no evidence to support them. END THE LUNACY, NOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ATx2jMkU4e4J/
MIRROR SOURCE: Published Published November 12, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vp4vzb-urgent-dr.-peter-mccullough-calls-for-immediate-vaxx-halt.html
The story of this fall has been the story of “breakthrough” infections. It turns out vaccines don't work and nobody actually believes in them. There’s no reasoning, no actual research, no cost-benefit analysis, not a single rational thought from any of the highly-trained and highly-paid professionals who have made themselves the dictators of our lives. Nobody understands this better than Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, internist, and epidemiologist, who has been a steadfast advocate for alternative Covid treatments like hydroxychloroquine.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
https://rumble.com/vp7qh3-urgent-dr-peter-mccullough-calls-for-immediate-vaxx-halt.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
We have a disease a mental one. The evidence points to those who are testing positive are the vaccinated. This seems to be an illness in that those who keep testing themselves seem to be the vaccinated as if obsessed at becomomg negative. The PCR doesn't work FACT! and it is a vicious circle. Why should the sane and well people be affected by government decisions which are based upon lie after lie, ie statements with no evidence to support them. END THE LUNACY, NOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ATx2jMkU4e4J/
MIRROR SOURCE: Published Published November 12, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vp4vzb-urgent-dr.-peter-mccullough-calls-for-immediate-vaxx-halt.html
The story of this fall has been the story of “breakthrough” infections. It turns out vaccines don't work and nobody actually believes in them. There’s no reasoning, no actual research, no cost-benefit analysis, not a single rational thought from any of the highly-trained and highly-paid professionals who have made themselves the dictators of our lives. Nobody understands this better than Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, internist, and epidemiologist, who has been a steadfast advocate for alternative Covid treatments like hydroxychloroquine.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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