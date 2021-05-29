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VETERANS & PATRIOTS, YOU MUST LISTEN TO Dr. PETER McCOLLOUGH - THE MOST PUBLISHED ON COVID 19 - DUE TO CRIMINAL ACTIVITY OF CDC, FDA, NIH, FAUCI AND GATES; & HIGH No.OF DEATHS - WILL NOT RECOMMEND VAX
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340 views • May 29, 2021
THIS INTERVIEW WAS DONE ON HIGHWIRE HOSTED BY DEL BIGTREE
PRO-VAX DOC: “I CAN NO LONGER RECOMMEND THE VACCINE TO ANY INDIVIDUAL”
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Dr. McCULLOUGH SAYS THAT NO CHILD SHOULD RECEIVE THIS VAX CHILDREN CANNOT BENEFIT
Dr. McCULLOUGH BELIEVES THAT THIS EXPERIMENTAL SHOT SHOULD BE HALTED IMMEDIATELY; AND THERE SHOULD NEVER BE VACCINES FORCED ON CHILDREN, EMPLOYEES, AND COLLEGES.
HERE IS SOME OTHER VIDEOS AND PAPERS BY Dr. PETER McCULLOUGH
Peter McCullough, MD testifies to Texas Senate HHS Committee
https://youtu.be/QAHi3lX3oGM
COVID Early Intervention with Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, MPH
https://youtu.be/wkpFalmXB8w
COVID Shot Killing Large Numbers, Warns Top COVID Doctor Peter McCullough
https://www.brighteon.com/9f8c6b61-dad3-4695-82a8-14fe3436d59f
Health Ranger Report
More COVID-19 Lifesaving News with Peter McCullough, MD, MPH
https://www.brighteon.com/7124f002-22b6-4a6e-8f3f-9d0432f2c823
Dr. PETER BREGGIN
Peter Breggin MD
https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shot-killing-large-numbers-warns-top-covid-doc-peter-mccullough/
https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/the-covid-19-vaccine-holocaust-the-latest-antivaccine-messaging/
https://www.aestheticsadvisor.com/2021/05/dr-peter-mccullough-hydroxychloroquine.html
‘It’s a false narrative’ that you can get the COVID infection twice: Internationally esteemed doctor 'COVID-recovered patients so far are racking up a terrific track record of freedom from reinfection. It’s nearly airtight'
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/its-a-false-narrative-that-you-can-get-the-covid-infection-twice-internationally-esteemed-doctor
Doctors with COVID-19 Put Early At-Home Treatment to the Test
https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/doctors-with-covid-19-put-early-at-home-treatment-to-the-test
https://thetexan.news/north-texas-doctor-recovers-from-covid-19-using-hydroxychloroquine/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/truth-rfk-jr-dr-peter-mccullough-covid-hippocratic-oath/
https://ratical.org/PandemicParallaxView/DrMcCulloughC19OutpatientTreatmnt.html
https://www.educationviews.org/peter-mc-cullough-md-outpatient-covid-treatments-work/
PRO-VAX DOC: “I CAN NO LONGER RECOMMEND THE VACCINE TO ANY INDIVIDUAL”
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Dr. McCULLOUGH SAYS THAT NO CHILD SHOULD RECEIVE THIS VAX CHILDREN CANNOT BENEFIT
Dr. McCULLOUGH BELIEVES THAT THIS EXPERIMENTAL SHOT SHOULD BE HALTED IMMEDIATELY; AND THERE SHOULD NEVER BE VACCINES FORCED ON CHILDREN, EMPLOYEES, AND COLLEGES.
HERE IS SOME OTHER VIDEOS AND PAPERS BY Dr. PETER McCULLOUGH
Peter McCullough, MD testifies to Texas Senate HHS Committee
https://youtu.be/QAHi3lX3oGM
COVID Early Intervention with Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, MPH
https://youtu.be/wkpFalmXB8w
COVID Shot Killing Large Numbers, Warns Top COVID Doctor Peter McCullough
https://www.brighteon.com/9f8c6b61-dad3-4695-82a8-14fe3436d59f
Health Ranger Report
More COVID-19 Lifesaving News with Peter McCullough, MD, MPH
https://www.brighteon.com/7124f002-22b6-4a6e-8f3f-9d0432f2c823
Dr. PETER BREGGIN
Peter Breggin MD
https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shot-killing-large-numbers-warns-top-covid-doc-peter-mccullough/
https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/the-covid-19-vaccine-holocaust-the-latest-antivaccine-messaging/
https://www.aestheticsadvisor.com/2021/05/dr-peter-mccullough-hydroxychloroquine.html
‘It’s a false narrative’ that you can get the COVID infection twice: Internationally esteemed doctor 'COVID-recovered patients so far are racking up a terrific track record of freedom from reinfection. It’s nearly airtight'
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/its-a-false-narrative-that-you-can-get-the-covid-infection-twice-internationally-esteemed-doctor
Doctors with COVID-19 Put Early At-Home Treatment to the Test
https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/doctors-with-covid-19-put-early-at-home-treatment-to-the-test
https://thetexan.news/north-texas-doctor-recovers-from-covid-19-using-hydroxychloroquine/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/truth-rfk-jr-dr-peter-mccullough-covid-hippocratic-oath/
https://ratical.org/PandemicParallaxView/DrMcCulloughC19OutpatientTreatmnt.html
https://www.educationviews.org/peter-mc-cullough-md-outpatient-covid-treatments-work/
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