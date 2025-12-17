BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tubal Ligation & Hormone Health After Hysterectomy
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
112 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
11 views • 21 hours ago

Can a tubal ligation trigger years of unexplained symptoms like heavy periods, mood swings, fatigue, and hormonal imbalance? For many women, the answer is yes! In this episode, Dr. Hotze explains why so many women experience new or worsening symptoms after a tubal ligation and why these changes are so often overlooked in traditional medical settings.

Dr. Hotze breaks down how cutting, tying, or clamping the fallopian tubes can reduce blood flow to the ovaries, leading to diminished progesterone production. With progesterone levels disrupted, women may experience irregular cycles, heavy bleeding, clotting, cramping, breast tenderness, fluid retention, headaches, depression, anxiety, irritability, and worsening PMS. Over time, these hormonal imbalances may push women toward unnecessary hysterectomies or synthetic hormone treatments that fail to address the true cause of their symptoms. Instead, Dr. Hotze highlights the effectiveness of natural, bioidentical progesterone as a way to restore hormonal balance, prevent further decline, and protect long-term health.

This episode is a reminder that many women do not need drastic surgical interventions. They need proper hormone evaluation and natural support. By replenishing progesterone and avoiding counterfeit hormones, women can safeguard their health, preserve their organs, and regain energy, vitality, and enthusiasm for life. If you've experienced post-tubal ligation symptoms or feel dismissed by conventional medical recommendations, this episode offers a clear, natural path forward.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthhormone healthprogesteronedr steven hotzewellness revolutiontubal ligation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Overlooked by doctors: How chronic pain fuels a hidden cardiovascular crisis

Overlooked by doctors: How chronic pain fuels a hidden cardiovascular crisis

Willow Tohi
Boost gut health naturally with herbs, spices and fermented foods

Boost gut health naturally with herbs, spices and fermented foods

Patrick Lewis
ADHD medications linked to increased glaucoma risk, reports study

ADHD medications linked to increased glaucoma risk, reports study

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Light Code: Shocking TRUTH about how light heals and rejuvenates

The Light Code: Shocking TRUTH about how light heals and rejuvenates

Kevin Hughes
The silent sentinel: How ancient element ZINC guards modern health

The silent sentinel: How ancient element ZINC guards modern health

Ava Grace
FDA rejects plans to add black box warning for COVID-19 vaccines despite safety concerns

FDA rejects plans to add black box warning for COVID-19 vaccines despite safety concerns

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy