Tubal Ligation & Hormone Health After Hysterectomy

Can a tubal ligation trigger years of unexplained symptoms like heavy periods, mood swings, fatigue, and hormonal imbalance? For many women, the answer is yes! In this episode, Dr. Hotze explains why so many women experience new or worsening symptoms after a tubal ligation and why these changes are so often overlooked in traditional medical settings.

Dr. Hotze breaks down how cutting, tying, or clamping the fallopian tubes can reduce blood flow to the ovaries, leading to diminished progesterone production. With progesterone levels disrupted, women may experience irregular cycles, heavy bleeding, clotting, cramping, breast tenderness, fluid retention, headaches, depression, anxiety, irritability, and worsening PMS. Over time, these hormonal imbalances may push women toward unnecessary hysterectomies or synthetic hormone treatments that fail to address the true cause of their symptoms. Instead, Dr. Hotze highlights the effectiveness of natural, bioidentical progesterone as a way to restore hormonal balance, prevent further decline, and protect long-term health.

This episode is a reminder that many women do not need drastic surgical interventions. They need proper hormone evaluation and natural support. By replenishing progesterone and avoiding counterfeit hormones, women can safeguard their health, preserve their organs, and regain energy, vitality, and enthusiasm for life. If you've experienced post-tubal ligation symptoms or feel dismissed by conventional medical recommendations, this episode offers a clear, natural path forward.

