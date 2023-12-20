Create New Account
What Does Hamas ACTUALLY Want?
What Does Hamas ACTUALLY Want?

I'm sharing this video from AJ+, from December 17, 2023 with it's description.

The Palestinian group Hamas launched one of the deadliest and most sophisticated attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the response has been a brutal assault that’s killed thousands of Palestinians. But what is the group all about? And why does it fight?

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

