You can't grow viruses, the antigens for viral vaccines in animal cell lines and inject them directly into people without causing damage. So the important part of where the good news about all of this, and I heard your last two callers about the cancer, and that is our expertise. These viruses cause cancer. They're associated with cancer. The XMRVs that we discovered have a protein called syncytin, and syncytin is the envelope or part of the spike protein that has been engineered into SARS-CoV2 into this vaccine.

Again, SARS-CoV2 never caused COVID. It was always injected in animal cell lines like the Vero monkey kidney cell line, where we grow our polio vaccines, the polio virus for our vaccines, and in the flu vaccines, as we knew in January 2020, from a very large study by Greg Wolff that showed if you got the flu vaccine in 2017 through 18, you were 36% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID.

So Ivermectin is potently anti-cancer, and yes, they are causing the cancer, the MLVs or the XMRVs mean Murine Leukemia causing viruses: Murine Leukemia Viruses.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 08/21/2021

Powerful Interview! Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes Fauci’s Cancer Causing Injections: https://www.infowars.com/posts/powerful-interview-dr-judy-mikovits-exposes-faucis-cancer-causing-injections

01/2020 - Greg G Wolff - Influenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017–2018 influenza season: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7126676/