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The nature of freedom - Part 1: Is democracy a trap?
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0 view • November 29, 2021
Henna Maria, November 24, 2021
Democracy - is it a synonym for freedom or slavery?
Sometimes the best way to learn about something is to examine what it is not. And this is what I want to do today.
This is the first video of my new series The Nature Of Freedom.
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• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
My Website - https://hennamaria.community
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org/
———————————————
• MY COURSE:
Foundations for Pioneering Peace Activism - https://hennamaria.community/courses....
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://hennamaria.community/donate
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZWpOULvPG4
Democracy - is it a synonym for freedom or slavery?
Sometimes the best way to learn about something is to examine what it is not. And this is what I want to do today.
This is the first video of my new series The Nature Of Freedom.
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
My Website - https://hennamaria.community
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org/
———————————————
• MY COURSE:
Foundations for Pioneering Peace Activism - https://hennamaria.community/courses....
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://hennamaria.community/donate
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZWpOULvPG4
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