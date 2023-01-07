Create New Account
Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for January 3, 2023
Published 18 hours ago
Jan 6, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for January 3, 2023.


Dear Children, thank you for answering my call in your heart.


Children, the times you will meet will be hard and that is why I ask you to increase your prayer and above all the prayer of the Holy Rosary, a powerful weapon against evil.


My children, now more than before you will need protection, you no longer have the lightning rod that prays for you but you must be ready and prepare for this transformation of your soul.


Let yourself be touched by the light, don't be caught up in the iniquity.


Today evil celebrates by believing that it has won, taking souls away, deceiving them that the lights of the world, power and lust, are more important than prayer and God.


Children, fire will fall from the sky because the earth needs to be purified. There will be many natural disasters, earthquakes and floods, which will follow one another like never before.


I ask to pray for the Church and for the men of it, corrupt, have now lost their way, many priests, bishops and cardinals are in confusion.


I ask the priests: listen and believe my words or hell will await you.


Children, I want to save you and I have no more words, please help me my sweetest children.


My Father is looking at you and today there will be many graces that will come down among you.


Testify.


I tell you that the Holy Father is in God's presence in Heaven and asks you to love one another.


A head of state will be attacked, the war will invade Europe.


Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Oj3hVG1QnA


