BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Reads Bible From Oval Office At America Reads The Bible Event. Ben Carson Among Participants
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
50 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 3 months ago

Trump set to read Scripture from the Oval Office during 'America Reads the Bible' event starting Sunday. Organizer Bunni Pounds says 2 Chronicles 7:14 has been invoked on National Day of Prayer for 50 years.


The Fourth Angel's Message: Prophesying More Than The Sunday Law https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T


Prophecies That Have Fulfilled since 2020 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0aLb_CuRqbkRVDj8Y8hDze&si=T3AawEMVBKBGTflk


Ben Carson Is VP When Trump Is Assassinated https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm22NDHcNiDhzv9jJShQEr9S&si=uAPD76h829xvBZO0


JD Vance Will Be Removed https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm22NDHcNiDhzv9jJShQEr9S&si=uAPD76h829xvBZO0


President Donald Trump will read from 2 Chronicles 7 during a nationwide Bible-reading event this week, a passage organizers say was deliberately reserved for the president because of its decades-long role as a call to prayer in America.


Trump is set to read 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 from the Oval Office during the 6 p.m. ET hour on Tuesday as part of "America Reads the Bible," a weeklong event marking 250 years of the Bible in America and featuring nearly 500 participants reading Scripture from Genesis to Revelation.


Organizers said Trump’s section was not assigned at random.


The event’s online schedule shows the 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 reading was reserved as a "special guest" slot during a prime evening hour on Tuesday, alongside figures like former HUD Secretary Ben Carson and members of Congress.


The event’s opening celebration takes place at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, in Washington, D.C., followed by seven straight days of continuous public readings, from Genesis to Revelation, starting at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Museum of the Bible on the World Stage Theater.


#Trump

#AmericaRTBible

#BenCarson

#America

#Bible


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
church and statesunday lawtrump reads the bibleamerica reads the bible eventtrump reads 2 chronicles 7bible in the white housetrump reads bible oval officepublic bible reading americanational bible reading weekben carson reads the bibleben carson at bible event
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Financial Hardship Linked to Brain Shrinkage and Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Financial Hardship Linked to Brain Shrinkage and Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Douglas Harrington
Senate Leadership Crisis Emerges Over RNC-Defense Policy Dispute

Senate Leadership Crisis Emerges Over RNC-Defense Policy Dispute

Douglas Harrington
Trump and Fauci: The Nefarious Tag Team Executing the Genetic Kill Switch on Humanity

Trump and Fauci: The Nefarious Tag Team Executing the Genetic Kill Switch on Humanity

Mike Adams
As disasters mount, more Americans rethink emergency preparedness &#8212; but many still remain unready

As disasters mount, more Americans rethink emergency preparedness — but many still remain unready

Willow Tohi
The Architecture of Control: Wall Street&#8217;s quiet takeover of American sovereignty

The Architecture of Control: Wall Street’s quiet takeover of American sovereignty

Ramon Tomey
Iran Erects Billboard Threatening Trump Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iran Erects Billboard Threatening Trump Amid Ongoing Tensions

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy