Trump Reads Bible From Oval Office At America Reads The Bible Event. Ben Carson Among Participants

Trump set to read Scripture from the Oval Office during 'America Reads the Bible' event starting Sunday. Organizer Bunni Pounds says 2 Chronicles 7:14 has been invoked on National Day of Prayer for 50 years.





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President Donald Trump will read from 2 Chronicles 7 during a nationwide Bible-reading event this week, a passage organizers say was deliberately reserved for the president because of its decades-long role as a call to prayer in America.





Trump is set to read 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 from the Oval Office during the 6 p.m. ET hour on Tuesday as part of "America Reads the Bible," a weeklong event marking 250 years of the Bible in America and featuring nearly 500 participants reading Scripture from Genesis to Revelation.





Organizers said Trump’s section was not assigned at random.





The event’s online schedule shows the 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 reading was reserved as a "special guest" slot during a prime evening hour on Tuesday, alongside figures like former HUD Secretary Ben Carson and members of Congress.





The event’s opening celebration takes place at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, in Washington, D.C., followed by seven straight days of continuous public readings, from Genesis to Revelation, starting at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Museum of the Bible on the World Stage Theater.





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