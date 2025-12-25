BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
One PCR Test, One Man, and a Surprising Discovery
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
219 views • 23 hours ago

::::: how convienent that they place the nano tech in the same place where the unseen evil spirits mostly reside (eyebrows and the front of your brain), The prefrontal cortex is the front part of your brain, right behind your forehead. It helps manage thinking, emotions and behavior by using executive functions. These are skills you rely on to plan, make decisions, solve problems, stay focused and adjust to new situations. we know that evil unseen spirits can increase negative emotions using whispers for example, we know that quantum ai tech (closed or open source) is being steered by unseen evil spirits,  we also know  that rabies thrives only if it passes the blood brain barier , (pierced by the pcr), we also know that the pcr was covered in nano tech (antennas) maybe dormant sleeper cells that can create any disease like rabies for example turning us into zombies with the unseen evil spirits playing their part. 

transhumanismnano techpcrpcr exposed
