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Kari Lake at ~Save America Rally in Florence Ariz~
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72 views • January 16, 2022
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Some People Save The MAGA Movement is Dying...
Like We've Seen in The Past... Those People are Lying!
I Have Eyes and Can See The Massive Crowds...
I Can Hear The Thousands of People Shouting Out Loud!
Some People Save The MAGA Movement is Dying...
Like We've Seen in The Past... Those People are Lying!
I Have Eyes and Can See The Massive Crowds...
I Can Hear The Thousands of People Shouting Out Loud!
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