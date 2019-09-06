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A Parchment Barrier: The Constitution Doesn't Enforce Itself
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139 views • September 06, 2019
“Here’s the short version. Constitutions don’t enforce themselves. And governments will never limit their own power.”
Have you ever heard people say that the "Constitution is a failure" because it hasn't been able to "stop government" from growing or violating rights? If you're like us, you've heard that a lot. And many people cite an important 19th century writer and thinker, Lysander Spooner, in support of this view. But blaming the document for what we face today is really nothing more than a case of unrealistic expectations.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: September 6, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
A Parchment Barrier Needs Enforcement
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2016/06/20/a-parchment-barrier-needs-enforcement/
Parchment Barriers: Not Enough to Stop Tyranny
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/04/24/parchment-barriers-not-enough-to-stop-tyranny/
Have you ever heard people say that the "Constitution is a failure" because it hasn't been able to "stop government" from growing or violating rights? If you're like us, you've heard that a lot. And many people cite an important 19th century writer and thinker, Lysander Spooner, in support of this view. But blaming the document for what we face today is really nothing more than a case of unrealistic expectations.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: September 6, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
A Parchment Barrier Needs Enforcement
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2016/06/20/a-parchment-barrier-needs-enforcement/
Parchment Barriers: Not Enough to Stop Tyranny
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/04/24/parchment-barriers-not-enough-to-stop-tyranny/
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