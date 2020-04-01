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What Signs of Aging are Actually Due to Aging?
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119 views • April 01, 2020
[So often we hear that it is totally normal for people to succumb to ailments and issues as they age. Despite the fact that even our recent ancestors didn't seem to suffer a complete degradation of their bodies as they aged, today we're told that chronic diseases are just a consequence of living longer (even though, on average, we're only living 5 or so years beyond what our previous generations lived).
How much of what we consider 'normal aging' is actually the consequence of a lifetime of poor or misguided dietary habits, toxic exposure from the environment or a lack of healthy physical exercise? What about our backward education and never being taught the proper way to deal with our emotions? It seems unlikely that human beings were designed to degrade into a non-functional diseased mess as we age, succumbing to chronic disease and physical debility.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the science of aging. How can we separate the real effects of aging from the consequences of unhealthy living?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
How much of what we consider 'normal aging' is actually the consequence of a lifetime of poor or misguided dietary habits, toxic exposure from the environment or a lack of healthy physical exercise? What about our backward education and never being taught the proper way to deal with our emotions? It seems unlikely that human beings were designed to degrade into a non-functional diseased mess as we age, succumbing to chronic disease and physical debility.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the science of aging. How can we separate the real effects of aging from the consequences of unhealthy living?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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