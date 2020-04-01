BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Signs of Aging are Actually Due to Aging?
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
163 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • April 01, 2020
[So often we hear that it is totally normal for people to succumb to ailments and issues as they age. Despite the fact that even our recent ancestors didn't seem to suffer a complete degradation of their bodies as they aged, today we're told that chronic diseases are just a consequence of living longer (even though, on average, we're only living 5 or so years beyond what our previous generations lived).

How much of what we consider 'normal aging' is actually the consequence of a lifetime of poor or misguided dietary habits, toxic exposure from the environment or a lack of healthy physical exercise? What about our backward education and never being taught the proper way to deal with our emotions? It seems unlikely that human beings were designed to degrade into a non-functional diseased mess as we age, succumbing to chronic disease and physical debility.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the science of aging. How can we separate the real effects of aging from the consequences of unhealthy living?


For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

********

The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
healthscienceagemedicinebodyseniors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
MIND Diet Tied to Higher Cognitive Scores in Study of 8,681 Older Adults in China

MIND Diet Tied to Higher Cognitive Scores in Study of 8,681 Older Adults in China

Coco Somers
Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

HRS Editors
Reversing metabolic syndrome naturally: Simple habits outperform standard care in two-year trial

Reversing metabolic syndrome naturally: Simple habits outperform standard care in two-year trial

Willow Tohi
Experts Outline Three Foundational Ways to Support Exercise Recovery

Experts Outline Three Foundational Ways to Support Exercise Recovery

Coco Somers
ChatGPT death lawsuit: Seattle woman dies after AI chatbot advised her to stop epilepsy medication

ChatGPT death lawsuit: Seattle woman dies after AI chatbot advised her to stop epilepsy medication

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy