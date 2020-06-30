Is Totalitarianism 'The New Normal'?

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We cannot go back to the pre-coronavirus world, they tell us. Everything has changed and we must accept a "new normal." What does this "new normal" look like? It looks a lot like a dystopian horror film, where privacy is destroyed, property is subject to political whim, surveillance is to be accepted, medical treatments can be forced on people. Should we accept totalitarianism as our "new normal"? Plus in today's program: the real story of Houston's "round two hospital crisis."
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