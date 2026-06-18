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Reich Gauleitierin von der Leyen announced more (90bil €) European Taxpayer money for Ukraine.
The drug addict next to her is of course happy.
Adding, from Gov UK:
🇬🇧🇺🇦🇷🇺⚡️ — By the end of 2026, the UK will finance the production of 150,000 Ukrainian drones and supply Ukraine with 350 light anti-aircraft missiles LMM Martlet, along with ground-based radars, worth 752 million pounds sterling (about $1 billion).
The military aid will be funded from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.