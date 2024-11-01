BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Quantum Physics, Free Energy Device in the Garage
The video y’all been waiting for. Resources of quantum physics basics I learned 20 years ago, that make it possible to realize energy conversion via fundamental principles, example: The quantum mechanics professor at UC-Davis recorded and uploaded his lectures to iTunes Podcast- Link to UC Davis Quantum Mechanics Lectures Podcast: http://particle.physics.ucdavis.edu/teaching/115B/feed.rss I paid the University nothing, they awarded me no gold star certificate, yet this info I have. This info I acquired due to the Void of Learning- after college and after a few real-world truth-slaps. Life Learner. Your internet bill is your tuition cost! A quantum physicist’s website here: https://fredalanwolf.com/

Free energy device: Perendev motor magneto-electric energy converter. Making the electricity is the easy part, spin the generator. What to spin it with? Magnetism, like this Perendev motor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFGiWiXMHn0

Here’s a 3D printer file download: https://pinshape.com/items/11056-3d-printed-perendev-magnet-motor-with-generator

A simple framework allows for easier manifestation #KISS Keep It Stupid-Simple. At minimum, expect O&M to include: re-grease or replace the bearings annually. The magnets should last 50-100 years. There’s usually a good deal on some powerful magnets at: sciplus.com

#TEAMLIGHT poppin’ the #QWF

New stuff in my shop: Custom design KNITTED sweaters, custom design shaped pillows: etsy.com/shop/mjtank108

linktr.ee/mjtank108

