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Reporter Forced To Defend Himself From ANTIFA Sound Cannon
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71 views • December 10, 2019
Owen Shroyer enters an ANTIFA mob where Trump protesters blast their high powered megaphones and bullhorns directly into the intrepid reporter's ear. The protesters were not saying their own political message, but they were merely blasting the BEEPING and TONE sounds.
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