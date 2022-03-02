The Intelligence Community Pushed China and Russia Into Friendship

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02/25/2022 Jack Posobiec: The US intelligence community increases the tensions rather than denies economic deals with Russia. The oligarchs in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus do everything they can to steal the money from the people of Ukraine. The people there do not want fighting or bloodshed. The White House has driven China and Russia into each other’s arms due to their ridiculous foreign policy, while the two countries could be natural rivals. We are seeing a new structure of the world order. The neoliberal order is falling down.